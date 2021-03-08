Xiaomi Mi 10S will Launch on March 10 with Snapdragon 870

Xiaomi is likely to launch a new Mi 10 series device called Xiaomi Mi 10S in China. The device has been spotted on preorders on JD.com. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has confirmed Mi 10S launch on March 10. Today, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has teased three new features Mi 10S will bring to the table.

Xiaomi teased three new features including a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Furthermore, Jun said the Mi 10S will come equipped with Harmon Kardon speakers. On the design front it will be inspired by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra that was released last year. The leaked images reveal Xiaomi Mi 10S will be available in three colors including black, white, and blue.

The Xiaomi Mi 10S appeared on multiple certifications like TENAA and 3C. As always the certification listing include specifications. The Mi 10S will come equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Camera options on the Xiaomi Mi 10S could include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. Selfie camera is a 20MP sensor.

Other Xiaomi Mi 10S features include 4,680mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 33W and Android 11. However, earlier rumors hinted at Snapdragon 865 while the latest one point towards Snapdragon 870. Interested to know more about Mi 10S? Tune in on March 10 for Mi 10S launch coverage.