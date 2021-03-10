Xiaomi Mi 10S Launched with 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870

As expected Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10S in China. The latest from Xiaomi comes equipped with an AMOLED display that offers refresh rate of 90Hz. Other highlights include Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 108MP primary sensor from Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi 10s Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10s comes equipped with a large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Xiaomi Mi 10S include a quad rear setup. It consists of Samsung 108MP primary sensor with OIS. Also on offer is a 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro cam and 2MP depth sensor. Selfie camera is a 20MP unit housed in a punch hole setup. The Xiaomi Mi 10s gets dual speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon and rated by DxOMark as the best speaker setup on a smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 10S is backed by 4,780mAh battery and supports wired fast charging of 33W and 30W wireless charging. Furthermore, it also supports reverse wireless charging of 10W. The latest device from Xiaomi is running MIUI 12 that is based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10s Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10S is available in black, blue and white colors. Prices start at 3,299 Yuan ($504) for the 8/128GB variant and goes up to 3,799 yuan ($584) for the 12GB/256GB variant. Currently the Xiaomi Mi 10s is only available in China and there is no word on international availability. The first sales start on March 12 and early buyers will get a free 30W charger.