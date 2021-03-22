Vivo Y72 5G Launched with Dimensity 700 5G, 5000mAh Battery

Vivo has announced the Vivo Y72 5G. The latest from Vivo comes with a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek chipset and supports 5G.

Vivo Y72 5G Features and Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G comes equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and a waterdrop notch housing selfie camera. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB of internal storage further expandable via microSD card slot. Other features include power button that doubles as fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y72 5G features a vertically stacked triple rear camera at the back. It consists of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor offering 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front you get a 16MP selfie sensor. Other imaging features include EIS, super night mode, eye autofocus, and more. The Vivo Y72 5G runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and supports face unlock.

The Vivo Y72 5G is backed by 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFI 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y72 5G Pricing and Availability

Vivo Y72 5G preorders will begun on March 25 and end till March 30 in Thailand. It comes with limited color options including Graphite Black and Dream Glow. The sole 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 9,999 Baht ($320.) There is no word on international availability.

What are your thoughts about Vivo Y72 5G.? Let us know in the comments below.