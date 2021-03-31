Realme V13 5G Launched with Dimensity 700 Chipset, 5000mAh Battery

As rumored earlier, Realme has pulled the wraps from Realme V13 5G. The latest Realme is powered by Dimensity 700 and packs in a mammoth 5,000mAh battery pack. The Realme V13 5G is a budget 5G device with prices starting at $275.

Realme V13 5G Features and Specifications

Realme V13 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood lies Dimensity 700 based on a 7nm process and mated to an 8GB RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128GB/256GB. Realme V13 5G also comes with a microSD card that lets you further expand memory.

Camera options on the Realme V13 5G include a triple rear camera sensor. It consists of a 48MP F/1.8 primary sensor, a monochrome sensor, and a macro shooter. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor placed within a punch hole.

A 5,000mAh battery backs the Realme V13 5G. It supports fast charging of up to 18W via a USB-C port. Unlike Apple and Samsung, Realme will bundle the charging brick with the phone. On the software front, you get Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Other features include 5G connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button.

Realme V13 5G Pricing and Availability

Realme V13, 5G prices start at 1,599 yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant and go up to 1,799 yuan for the 8GB/256GB variant. Preorders have already begun in China, and there is no word on international availability. The Realme V13, 5G flash sale, begins on April 2, and the device is available in Black and Blue colors.