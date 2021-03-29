Realme V13 5G Leaked in Pictures; Realme GT Neo 128GB Variant Visits GeekBench

Realme is expected to launch the Realme GT Neo on March 31. The phone seems to have arrived on Geekbench with a Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 12GB of RAM. In all likelihood, this is the Realme GT Neo that will be laucnhed on March 31. Furthermore, tipster claim that there will be one more phone called Realme V13 that will be launched on March 31.

The Realme GT Neo scores an impressive 975 in single-core test and 3,320 in the multi-core test. It could be powered by Dimensity 1200 and run Android 11 out of the box. Previosly Realme has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo will come with Dimensity 1200.

If the rumors turn out to be true then we will see two Realme smartphones on March 31. The Realme V13 could be powered by Dimensity 700 5G chipset based on 7nm process. Interestingly the even the Realme V11 is powered by same chipset. IN other words, the Realme V13 could be powered by same chipset as its predecessor but could feature a new quad rear camera setup on the back and a punch-hole display.

If the leaked pictures are to be beleived, the V13 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 overlay. On the memory front you could get to choose between 8GB/12GB of RAM. The specifications look pretty impressive for a budget entry level device. Leaked picture hints at a 5,000mAH battery, display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme V13 is likely to be priced between 1,500-2000 yuan that roughly translates to $230-$300. Lastly the device will debut in China and we would know about international availability only after the launch.