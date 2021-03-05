Realme C21 Launched with 6.5-inch Display, 5000mAh Battery

As expected, Realme has finally launched its latest budget offering, the Realme C21. The latest device comes equipped with a large display and a massive 5000mAh battery pack.

Realme C21 Features and Specifications

Realme C21 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood lies Helio G35 paired with 3GB of RAM. The HyperEngine technology can boost the power and deliver a peak clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. You get 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot on the storage front that can accommodate up to 256GB of additional storage.

Designwise, the Realme C21 features a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. Furthermore, the rear panel is treated with a gradient fingerprint-resistant color scheme and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

On the front, Realme C21 offers a 5MP AI-backed selfie camera. Other camera features include Night Mode, Panoramic view, HDR, Timelapse, and Beauty Mode. Night photography is further enhanced by a Nightscape mode optimized for low-light situations.

The device runs on Realme UI that is based on Android 10. Furthermore, the Realme C21 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery charged via a micro USB port. Lastly, it supports reverse charging. Realme offers a Super Power Saving Mode that lets you use the device for up to 85 minutes, even when the battery level is at 5%.

Realme C21 Pricing and Availability

The Realme X21 is available in sole 3GB/32GB variant priced at RM499 in Malaysia. There is no word on international availability.

