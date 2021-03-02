Realme C21 Features and Specifications Leaked Days Before Launch

Earlier this year Realme unveiled the C20. Now the company is all set to pull the wraps from C21 on March 5. Realme’s Malaysian account has already revealed that C21 will be announced by end of this week.

Realme Malaysia page also shared a bunch of pictures on its Facebook Page. One of the picture reveals Realme C21 could offer 5,000 mAh battery that offers 47 days of standby. Yet another teaser features letter C21 written in a rather cryptic form. The ‘C’ letter teases a large duslay while the ‘2’ hints at triple rear camera while the number ‘1’ shows off large battery pack.

Since its just a teaser the company has not revealed entire Realme C21 feature. However, AliExpress has already listed the smartphone on its Russian side alongside the specifications and images. The Realme C21 is expected to arrive with 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood lies Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 64GB of inbuilt storage alongside a microSD card slot.

The Realme C21 features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a square shaped camera module. Furthermore, the triple rear camera comes with 13MP primary sensor, 2MP monochrome sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front you get a 5MP selfie sensor housed within the teardrop notch.

The Realme C21 is likely to be backed by 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging speeds of up to 10W. Connectivity options include a triple card slot that can accomdate two SIM card and a microSD card. As per the leaked listing, Realme C21 will be priced at Rub 11,445 ($154) and we will get to know the exact prices later this week.