Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro Launched with AMOLED Display, Quad Camera, More

Realme has finally pulled the wraps from Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The new devices borrow generously from its predecessor, the Realme 7. The Realme 8 Pro will be available in Europe next week while the Realme 8 debuts in India. There is no word on when Realme 8 will launch in Europe.

Realme 8 Pro Features and Specifications

Realme 8 Pro comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB that is further expandable via microSD card slot. Camera options on the Realme 8 Pro include a quad rear setup consisting of 108MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Selfie camera is made up of 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor placed in a punch hole.

The Realme 8 Pro is backed by 4,500mAh battery and supports SuperDart charging of up to 50W and also packs in a 65W fast charger! Connectivity options include WiFi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme 8 Features and Specifications

Realme 8 shares its display with the Pro variant. However this is where the differences end. The Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB of UFS 2.1 that is further expandable via microSD card slot. The Realme 8 comes equipped with a quad rear camera. It is identical to the one on Realme 8 Pro except for the 64MP primary sensor. Interestingly the Realme 8 offers a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 Pricing and Availability

Realme 8 Pro is available in Black and infinite blue colors. Prices start at Rs 17,999 ($247) for the 6GB/128GB variant, Rs 19,999 ($275) for the 8GB/128GB variant. Realme 8 is available in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colors. Pricing starts at Rs 14,999 ($206) for the 4GB/128GB model and Rs 15,999($220) for the 6GB/128GB variant.