Realme 8 Pro’s Official Teaser Shows Off Design, Under Display Fingerprint Sensor

Realme is expected to pull the wraps from Realme 8 series. The new lineup will include Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, and both the devices will support 5G. Realme India CEO took to Twitter and shared a hands-on video of the Realme 8 Pro.

The video is more than just a teaser. You can see the front and back design of Realme 8 Pro in great detail. Furthermore, the new Realme also features a ‘Dare to Leap’ insignia at the rear alongside a rectangular camera island. Also visible are the rear camera hump and the LED flash. Previously, Realme revealed the design and said that it would tout Samsung ISOCELL HM@ 108MP primary camera.

At the front, the Realme 8 Pro features a punch-hole selfie camera and slightly thicker bezels. The video also reveals that Realme 8 Pro will offer an under-display fingerprint scanner. It looks like the fingerprint scanner is very fast as it unlocks in less than a second. The Realme 8 Pro will be the first device in the series to offer an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Apart from the teaser, not much is known about the upcoming Realme series. We wonder whether the company will drop in more teasers as we near the launch. If rumors are to be beleived, the Realme 8 could come equipped with an AMOLED display and Snapdragon 730G. On the storage front, you will get to choose between 6GB/8GB of RAM while the internal storage remains at 128GB. Realme 8 Pro is expected to debut in Indian markets and available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow colors.