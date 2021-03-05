Realme 8 Pro Pops up on FCC with 5000mAh Battery, 65w Fast Charging, More

It is a well-known secret that Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are in the pipeline. Realme has already shared teasers, thus confirming the devices. Now the Realme 8 Pro has popped up on the FCC website alongside detailed specifications.

The Realme 8 Pro 4G comes bearing a model number Realme RMX308. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 65. Interestingly the Realme 8 is expected to come with a marginally larger 5000mAh battery and support 30W fast charging.

Realme’s fast charging technology is branded SuperDart. The documents reveal the 65W SuperDart charger capable of charging from 0-100 in just 34 minutes. Moreover, a charge of 10 minutes will give a battery life of 43%.

Camera options on the Realme 8 Pro 4G include a quad rear setup. The highlight is the 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor similar to the one on Realme 7 Pro. Furthermore, the sensor will offer 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology. A feature like Smart-ISO offers well-lit images with bright colors and balanced exposure.

The Realme 8 Pro is also expected to run Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11 OS. Rumor mills also claim that Snapdragon 730 G will power Realme 8 Pro. We are not sure when Realme 8 Pro will be launched. Since the device has popped up on FCC, we are sure it will be unveiled soon. Stay tuned for the latest Realme 8 Pro 4G news.