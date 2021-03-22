Poco F3 Pro and Poco F3 Launched with Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 Respectively

March has been a busy year when it comes to smartphone launches. Poco has launched the X3 Pro, and Poco F3, both the new devices are powered by the Snapdragon 860.

Poco X3 Pro Features and Specifications

Poco X3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Storage options include a choice between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera hardware includes a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2. The Poco X3 Pro is backed by a 5,160mAh battery and a copper heat pipe for thermal management. Furthermore, the battery supports 33W fast charging. The Poco X3 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Poco X3 Pro Pricing and Availability

Poco X3 Pro is available in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colors. The 6GB/128GB storage variant is priced at €249($297), while the 8GB/256GB is priced at €299($356).

Poco F3 Features and Specifications

Poco seems familiar, and that is because it is based on Redmi K40. Design similarities are seen with respect to the rear camera setup outlay and some of the other elements. The Poco F3 is powered by Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Other highlights of Poco F3 include a triple microphone setup capable of audio zoom. Lastly, the device is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco F3 Pricing and Availability

The Poco F3 is available in Arctic White, Night Black, and Deep Ocean colors. Prices start at €349 ($416) for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB storage is priced at €399($476).