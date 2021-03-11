Oppo Find X3 Pro Launched with Snapdragon 870

Oppo has concluded the Oppo X3 event held in China. Interestingly, the company has only unveiled Oppo X3 Pro, while there is no word about Oppo X3. Both the devices are official, and perhaps the Oppo X3 details will be revealed later.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Features and Specifications

The Oppo Find X3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128 and 256GB of non-expandable internal memory.

Camera options on the Oppo Find X3 include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP hybrid lens that offers a 5X zoom, a 2x telephoto optical lens, and a 30MP macro lens offering up to 60x magnification. On the front, you get a 32MP punch hole selfie camera. Other camera features include night scene, portrait mode, panorama, super text, AI ID photo, and more. Lastly, the rear camera offers Optical Image Stabilization while the front supports Electronic Image Stabilisation.

The Oppo Find X3 is backed by 4,500mAh and suppots 65W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.Biometric options include face unlock and an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB 3.1. The Oppo Find X3 runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.2.

Oppo Find X3 Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Find X3 is currently available in China. Prices start at 4,499 Yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 4,999 yuan. Color options include Black, Blue, and White. There is no word on international availability.