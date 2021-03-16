OnePlus Teases Morning Mist Color for OnePlus 9 Pro

Leaks and renders keep trickling in as we near OnePlus 9 launch. OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. We already know a fair bit about upcoming OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E. The latest teaser shows off a Morning Mist Color for OnePlus 9 Pro alongside the rear camera setup.

The OnePlus 9 is available in Morning Mist and Winter Mist which are shades of purple and white. Also visible is the much touted Hasselblad branding on the rear camera. Both the shades look great and elegant. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau claims it took 30 steps and 25 days to achieve the mist finish on the glass back of OnePlus 9. Typically, smartphones supporting wireless charging feature a glossy back.

Pete Lau just doesnt stop at a single photo. He has put up a bunch of photos showing off Morning Mist in full glory. Moreover, all the photos have been clicked via OnePlus 9 Pro rear camera setup. We already know that OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with a Sony IMX766 sensor and features Hasselblad Pro Mode.

OnePlus 9 series will consist of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and coupled to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9E is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. Most of us had anticipated a periscope lens on OnePlus9, however it is unlikely to happen. Lastly, all the OnePlus 9 models will support wireless charging, reverse charging and fast charging up to 65W.