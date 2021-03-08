OnePlus’s Sony IMX789 Sensor Promo Video Reveals New Details

Earlier today, OnePlus announced a partnership with Hasselblad lens. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. Thanks to leaks and rumors, we already know quite a bit about OnePlus latest flagship. OnePlus 9 is expected to use the Sony IMX789 sensor, and the promo video is already out.

Sony IMX789 will come equipped with Digital Overlap HDR that is superior to staggered HDR. To be more precise, the Digital Overlap HDR can simultaneously capture multiple images and eliminate ghosting caused by moving subjects. The video begins by showcasing a freeform lens meant for the ultra-wide camera. As compared to the usual lens, it is said to distort less.

The Sony IMX 789 offers a 16:11 aspect ratio and can capture photos at 4:3 and videos at 16:9. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for capturing natural colors and increasing color reproduction. Furthermore, the camera unit on the OnePlus 9 is also expected to support 12-bit RAW photography.

As seen in the video, the setup consists of two lenses placed horizontally alongside two prisms used to redirect light. The image processing uses the 140-degree field of view to stitch the images. Moving on, the selfie camera on the OnePlus will also be treated to some updates.

The new autofocus system latches on faster and needs only 1 millisecond to do so. Another advantage is that focus distance is now shortened to 6 inches. Lastly, the autofocus system is capable of latching on the object even when your hands are moving. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E globally on March 23.