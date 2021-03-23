OnePlus 9R Unveiled; Features 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870, More

Today finally, OnePlus pulled the wraps from the OnePlus 9 series. The new lineup includes OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. Earlier on, there were some rumors that the affordable device would be called OnePlus 9E. However, this is not the case. It looks like OnePlus is trying to bridge the gap between the OnePlus 9 and Nord.

OnePlus 9R Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 9R comes equipped with a 6.55-inch FHD AMOLED display that supports HDR10+. It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, the display on the OnePlus 9R is flat. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 9R borrows a lot from the OnePlus 8T than we think.

Camera options on the OnePlus 7R include a quad rear camera unit. You get a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP monochrome unit. Furthermore, the device can record 4K videos at 60fps and offers features like OIS and Video Portrait. Interestingly, the OnePlus 9R offers a vapor chamber thermal management system. It looks like the device is geared towards gamers and offers features typically not found on mid-range devices.

The OnePlus 9R is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports Warp Charging 65, similar to the one on its expensive siblings. However, the OnePlus 9R misses out on wireless charging. That said, you might never need one as full charge takes only 39 minutes and 15 minutes of charge is enough for the device to last for an entire day.

OnePlus 9R Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 9R will be available in mid-April. Prices start at Rs 40,000 ($552) for the base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs 44,000 ($605)for the 12/256GB variant. Sadly, the OnePlus 9R is only available in India and perhaps it will be rebranded and launched globally as Nord.