OnePlus 9 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark Ahead of Launch

As revealed by the company, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888. The OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled tomorrow, and thanks to leaks are rumors, we already know a fair bit about the upcoming devices. Now both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have appeared on benchmarks.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to be unveiled next week. However, Tech Maniacs managed to get a unit and ran benchmarks. The OnePlus 9 Pro scored 660,000 on AnTuTu, which is pretty impressive. We need to note that pre-release software can be wonky, and the production version might fare better.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 already rules the rooster when it comes to performance. So unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 9 Pro scored more than 660,000 on AnTuTu. That said, smartphones with last year’s Snapdragon 870 managed to score 668,000. In other words, we need to wait for the device to release. Once that happens, we will get a clearer idea of benchmarks and, thus, overall performance.

OnePlus is expected to use a 5-layer “gaming-grade” cooling. Perhaps this is the reason maximum temperature on benchmarks is restricted to 41-degree. Moving on, OnePlus has also posted a series of images captured with the OnePlus 9 series Hasselblad branded camera. Recently OnePlus teased Morning Mist colors for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Rumored Specifications

Previous rumors claim the OnePlus 9 will come equipped with an LPTO always-on display that could offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 9 series consists of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9E will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 and offer up to 8GB of RAM. The entire OnePlus 9 series offers fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging.