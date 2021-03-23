OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Launched with 120Hz LPTO Display, Snapdragon 888

After much fanfare, OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 9 series. The latest series consists of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. Both the devices have been leaked extensively, and we have seen many teasers from OnePlus themselves. Even OnePlus’s Hasselblad partnership news was out before the launch. Let us take a closer look at all the new things the OnePlus 9 series has to offer.

OnePlus 9 Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 9 comes equipped with an LPTO display that offers a dynamic refresh rate between 1-120Hz. Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 display is curved and offers Hyper Touch Technology useful in increasing touch responsiveness during gaming. It also offers a maximum screen brightness of 1300 nits and HDR10+ support.

The OnePlus 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB/256GB storage variants. OnePlus 9 also comes with a multi-layered heat management system called OnePlus Cool Play.

Camera options on the OnePlus 9 include a triple rear-facing camera. It comprises a 40MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 secondary sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C port. Other features include an under-display fingerprint sensor and a dual ambient light sensor.

The OnePlus 9 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65T and 15W fast wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid Display AMOLED. The LPTO display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and features Hyper Touch technology. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 880 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Sadly there is no microSD card slot.

Imaging options include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, 50MP secondary sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP sensor and supports EIS. Connectivity options are identical to the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 9 is priced at EUR 699 for the 8GB/128GB variant, EUR 799 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at EUR 899 for the base 128GB/8GB variant, while the top of the line 256GB/12GB variant is priced at EUR 999.

Color options for the OnePlus 9 include Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black color schemes. Both the phones are available for preorder on the OnePlus online store.