OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Launched with 120Hz LPTO Display, Snapdragon 888

OnePlus 9 Features and Specifications
The OnePlus 9 comes equipped with an LPTO display that offers a dynamic refresh rate between 1-120Hz. Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 display is curved and offers Hyper Touch Technology useful in increasing touch responsiveness during gaming. It also offers a maximum screen brightness of 1300 nits and HDR10+ support.
The OnePlus 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB/256GB storage variants. OnePlus 9 also comes with a multi-layered heat management system called OnePlus Cool Play.
Camera options on the OnePlus 9 include a triple rear-facing camera. It comprises a 40MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 secondary sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C port. Other features include an under-display fingerprint sensor and a dual ambient light sensor.
The OnePlus 9 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65T and 15W fast wireless charging.
OnePlus 9 Pro Features and Specifications
The OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid Display AMOLED. The LPTO display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and features Hyper Touch technology. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 880 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Sadly there is no microSD card slot.
Imaging options include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, 50MP secondary sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP sensor and supports EIS. Connectivity options are identical to the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Pricing and Availability
OnePlus 9 is priced at EUR 699 for the 8GB/128GB variant, EUR 799 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at EUR 899 for the base 128GB/8GB variant, while the top of the line 256GB/12GB variant is priced at EUR 999.
Color options for the OnePlus 9 include Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black color schemes. Both the phones are available for preorder on the OnePlus online store.