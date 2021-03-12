OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Visits 3C Certification, 65W Warp Charging Support Revealed

OnePlus is pulling the wraps from its latest OnePlus 9 series on March 23. Thanks to rumors and leaks we already know quiet a lot about the upcoming devcies. This time around OnePlus is expected to launch a budget OnePlus 9E as well. Just as we near the launch, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have been spotted on certification listing alongside some important specifications.

The listing reveals OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro charging specifications. Both the models will support 65W fast charging and will be backed by 4,500mAh battery. Unlike Apple and Samsung, OnePlus is not going to ditch the in box chargers. This means the OnePlus 9 series would come with 65W Warp chargers in the box. Furthermore, the device will support 45W fast wireless charging via Qi Certified charger.

OnePlus India has already revealed the key specifications on Twitter. The OnePlus 9 will come equipped with a LPDDR5 RAM and a display offering refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Camera options include a 50MP primary Sony IMX 789 sensor capable of recording 4K at 120fps. As rumored earlier OnePlus 9 will not feature a periscope camera.

Recently Sony released the IMX 789 demo video showcasing new features like Digital Overlap HDR and an aspect ratio of 16:11. Moreover, the new autofocus setup is capable of locking into the object even when your hands are moving.

OnePlus 9 series will consist of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus has also announced partnership with Hasselblad and this is something we will see on the new OnePlus 9.