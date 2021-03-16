OnePlus 9 Series Expected to Feature QHD+ LTPO Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

The OnePlus 9 is expected to be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Watch on March 23. Thanks to rumors and leaks, we already know a fair bit about upcoming OnePlus flagships. Just yesterday, Pete Lau teased the OnePlus 9 in Morning Mist color, and now they have announced a 120Hz refresh rate and LPTO display. The display refresh rate will vary from 5Hz to 120Hz.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to come equipped with an LTPO always-on display. Interestingly OnePlus owned Oppo has used the same display on the latest Find X3 series. Perhaps OnePlus will source both the display units from the same supplier. DisplayMate has already tested the OnePlus display and graded it A+. The display offers 8192 steps of brightness adjustment, 1 billion colors, and more.

Typically LTPO OLED displays offer a better contrast ratio and are more efficient than the AMOLED panels. This is one of the reasons why LTPO displays are used as always-on display. OnePlus is sourcing the display from Samsung. There is still one week to go for the OnePlus 9 launch. We are pretty sure that more details will leak as we near the launch day.

OnePlus 9 series will consist of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E. It is expected to come equipped with a quad Hasselband rear camera featuring a Sony IMX766 lens. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9E is expected to feature a Snapdragon 690 and up to 8GB of RAM. The entire OnePlus 9 series will offer fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging.