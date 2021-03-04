Accessory Maker Spigen Confirms OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E

OnePlus will unveil the new OnePlus 9 Series in the first half of this month. We have seen several rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. Now OnePlus 9 model names appeared on popular accessory maker Spigen’s website.

Reports have been contemplating a new OnePlus 9 Lite variant. However, we were not sure as to what it will be called. The Spigen listing confirms the OnePlus 9E variant as opposed to the earlier rumored OnePlus 9R variant. Until now, Tipsters have been torn over the naming of OnePlus 9 modes.

The OnePlus 9E is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC and paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you will get 128GB of internal storage. Interestingly even the Nord N10 is powered by Snapdragon 690. We wonder whether users will be comfortable buying an OnePlus 9 powered by a mid-range SoC and the price point at which the device will be offered.

The entire OnePlus 9 series is expected to feature support for wireless charging. Furthermore, it will also support reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 could get a 4,500mAh battery on the battery front instead of a 4,300mAh battery OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Previous reports claim the OnePlus 9E could be priced at $600.

This year OnePlus seems to be bringing many features reserve for the Pro model to the vanilla one. For instance, only the Pro model supports wireless charging, while all OnePlus 9 models will support wireless charging. We expected OnePlus to add a periscope lens; however, it is unlikely to happen. Camera options could include a 50MP primary sensor, 20MP wide-angle lens, and 12MP telephoto lens.