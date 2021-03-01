OnePlus 9 Colors Leaked, Entry Level Device to Be Called OnePlus 9R

New leaks keep trickling as we near OnePlus 9 Launch. The latest leak reveals more details about the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. There have been rumors about the OnePlus 9 Lite, and the latest leak says it might be called OnePlus 9R. The name has been confirmed from multiple sources.

Yet another leak from OxygenUpdater reveals the colors in which OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R could be available. The color options include Astral Black, Artic Sky, and Winter Mist. Furthermore, T-Mobile subscribers will get Astral Black and Winder Mist colors. On the other hand, Verizon will get Gloss black and gradient Purple color. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist colors.

OnePlus is also expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 watch. That said, It would be interesting to see how the smartwatch stacks up against the competition. OnePlus 9 series is expected to be unveiled this month. Rumor mills claim the OnePlus 9 Pro will come equipped with an LPTO display that offer greater efficiency and handles dynamic display rates in a much better way.

LPTO displays include an intelligent system that varies display refresh rates according to the content. This helps achieve better battery life while users can continue accessing essential notifications without waking up the device.

OnePlus 9 Rumored Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, you could get up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9 is likely to come equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Camera features include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery.