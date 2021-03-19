Micromax In 1 Launched with 6.6-inch Display, Helio G80

Last year Micromax announced the In series and today the Indian manufacturer has pulled wraps from Micromax In 1. The latest from Micromax is a budget offering with decent set of specifications like 6.67-inch FHD+ display.

Micromax In 1 Features and Specifications

Micromax In 1 comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and a punch hole for selfie camera. Under the hood lies Helio G80 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front you can choose between 64GB and 128GB if internal storage. Micromax has not revealed whether the device comes with microSD card slot or not.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Camera options on the Micromax In 1 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 48Mp primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensing unit. On the front you get a 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Micromax In 1 runs on stock Android 10 and the company promises “no ads, no bloatware, no skins.” Connectivity options include Dual WiFi, Dual VoLTE and FHD video streaming support. Micromax In 1 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. The “marathon battery” touts fast charging of up to 18W via USB-C port.

Micromax In 1 Pricing and Availability

Micromax In 1 goes on sale in India starting from March 26. The device is available in Blue or Pink color. Prices start at Rs 9,999 ($138) for the 64GB variant while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,499 ($158). It would be interesting to see whether Micromax will be able to take on its Chinese rivals.