Mi MIX Fold Is Xiaomi’s First Foldable Smartphone with 8-Inch OLED Display, Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix series is well known for ushering in new unique features. This time around, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix Fold with new features. The Mi Mix Fold is one of the first smartphones to come with a liquid lens that offers 3-30x magnification.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Features and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold comes with an 8.01-inch OLED display set at an aspect ratio of 4:3. The company claims it is one of the largest displays on a foldable smartphone and offers a resolution of 1440p+. Xiaomi has also added a desktop mode that offers multiple resizable windows. Furthermore, you can control the desktop mode with a three-finger swipe.

The Mi Mix fold features a U-Shaped hinge that is 27% lighter than other hinge mechanisms. A majority of smartphones with foldable displays suffer from durability issues. However, Xiaomi says it has tested the display on Mi Mix 2 for 200,000 bends and pushed it to the extreme to 1 million bends.

The external display is a 6.52-inch unit with a 27:9 aspect ratio. It offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 650 nits. Furthermore, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Interestingly, Xiaomi uses a dedicated “Surge C1” chip for the camera and a Snapdragon 888 for the rest.

Talking about innovations, the telephoto sensor comes with Liquid Lens technology. The lens is made out of the flexible film and contains transparent liquid. Thanks to its flexible nature, it can change shape with the help of transparent liquid. Camera options include a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 13MP sensor. On the front you get a 20MP sensor housed within a punch hole.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 67W. In other words, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold can charge from 0-100 in just 37 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold preorder has begun in China. Prices start at 10,000 Yuan ($1521) for the 12GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/512GB variant is priced at 11,000 yuan ($1673). Lastly, the top of line 16GB/512GB is priced at 13,000 Yuan.