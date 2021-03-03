Meizu 18, Meizu 18 Pro Launched with Snapdragon 888, Curved Glass Front

Meizu has pulled the wraps from Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro. The new devices offer class leading specifications including Snapdragon 888 chipset and 5G support.

Meizu 18 Features and Specifications

Meizu 18 Pro offers a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The front facae comes with a glass on all four side and a slight curve at the edge. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front you can choose between 128GB/256GB.

Camera options on the Meizu 18 include a quad rear camera sensor. It consists of 50MP primary sensor, 32MP Sony IMX616 ultrawide camera, 8MP sensor with 3x zoom and lastly a 3D Time of Flight sensor. Sleife camera on the Meizu 18 Pro is a 44MP sensor. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that offers fast charging of up to 40W and reverse wireless charging up to 10W.

The Meizu 18 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Similar to the Pro, the Meizu 18 touts a curved front glass. Furthermore, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and supports 5G. The Meizu 18 is available in 128GB, andd 256GB storage options.

Meizu 18 Pro, Meizu 18 Pricing and Availability

Both the new phones are up on sale and will be available starting from March 8. The Meizu 18 Pro is priced at 4,999 Yuan for 8GB/128GB, 5,499 Yuan for 8/256GB variant and 5,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Meizu 18 is priced at 4,399 Yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, 4,699 Yuan for the 8GB/256GB variant and 4,999 Yuan for 12GB/256GB variant. There is no word on international availability.