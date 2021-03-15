HTC Wildfire E3 Launched with Quad Rear Camera, 6.5-inch Display

This year we have seen new devices from HTC. The Taiwanese manufacturer has very little presence in the outside market. Now it seems like the company is focussing on a few regions and trying to build its clout. HTC has launched the Wildfire E3 in Russia.

HTC Wildfire E3 Features and Specifications

The latest HTC is a budget smartphone with quad cameras. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood lies the modest Helio P22 clocked at 2.0GHz and mated to 3GB/4GB RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 64GB/128GB. Furthermore, the microSD card can accommodate another 128GB.

The HTC Wildfire E3 looks sleek from the rear, thanks to the metal finish. Also visible is the rear-facing fingerprint sensor and vertically arranged quad camera setup. Camera options include 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor, a 2MP sensor for the macro image, and a 2MP sensor for portrait. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie camera housed within a waterdrop notch.

The HTC Wildfire E3 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB-C port. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual LTE support, and an audio jack. The HTC Wildfire E3 runs on stock Android 10. We wish HTC had offered atleast Android 11 out of the box.

HTC Wildfire E3 Price and Availability

HTC Wildfire E3 is available two variants, 3GB/128GB, 4GB/128GB. Color options are limited to just Blue and Black. The HTC Wildfire E3 is already listed on Russian retailer Citilink; however, pricing and availability are still kept under the wraps.