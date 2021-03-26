Huawei’s HarmonyOS Will Launch in April; Mate X2 First Device to Get It

Huawei has been struggling to deal with US sanctions that ban the company from offering Google services on its phones. Since the past year, the company has been talking about its own operating system. Huawei is already testing third beta of HarmonyOS and the final beta is due for a March 31 release.

Huawei has now announced that stable build will be released in April and debut with the Mate X2. It will be first device to receive HarmonyOS as an update. The Mate X2 was launched with Android 10 but will shift to HarmonyOS. Other Huawei devices are expected to receive the update as well.

Huawei was expected to launch the P50 in March this year alongwith HarmonyOS. However, the launch seems to have been delayed and the P50 might actually launch later in May. It looks like Huawei is in no mood to wait and thus the HarmonyOS will debut with Mate X2. On a related note, P50 renders have surfaced on Twitter and reveal a triple rear camera. Also visible is the signature Huwei design with the camera bump at the rear.

Huawei was one of the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. In 2019 the company’s US supply chain was crippled due to sanctions. In other words, Huawei was banned from doing business with US entities. This literally severed Huawei from its software supplier and also chip makers.

The company soon revealed that it is working on in-house OS. Initially we thought Huawei built HarmonyOS from ground up. On a closer look it was found that HarmonyOS is a forked version of Android. It seems like Huawei has tinkered with a few things and come up with a “new” operating system.

What is your opinion about HarmonyOS? Let us know in the comments below.