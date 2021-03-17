Samsung Unveils Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72

Samsung has pulled the wraps from new Galaxy A Series. The company has unveiled Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72. Samsung recently updated entry level A Series with the Galaxy A32 and A02.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. Intrestingly the 5G version gets a display that offers 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness in High Brightness mode. The Galaxy A52 is powered by Snapdragon 732G while the 5G variant comes with Snapdragon 750G. While both are 8nm chips the Snapdragon 750G features latest generation CPU core and offers better performance as compared to Snapdragon 732G.

The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G can be had with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front you can choose between 128GB and 256GB. That said there is no microSD slot and thus storage cannot be expanded. Other features include stereo speakers, face unlock, under display fingerprint sensor, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setyo that consists of 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP macro sensor and 5MP depth sensor. The front camera/selfie camera is a 32MP sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G is available in Black, Violet, White and Blue color. Prices start at €350 ($418) for the 4G variant while the 5G variant starts at €430 ($514).

Samsung Galaxy A72 Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72 features a larger 6.7-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset, Samsung is not offering a 5G Galaxy A72 variant. The display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Storage options include 128GB/256GB variant and unlike the A52, the Galaxy A72 offers a microSD card slot. On the camera front you get a quad rear setup with 64MP primary sensor, 8MP telescopic sensor, 12MP ultra wide sensor and 5MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A72 prices start at €450 ($538) for the 6/128GB variant. The device is available on Samsung’s UK website.