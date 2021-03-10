Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Launched with up to 18GB RAM

Asus has launched its latest gaming-centric phone, the Asus ROG Phone 5. The latest gaming device comes equipped with class-leading specifications and improvements in the performance quarter. Asus is also offering different versions of Asus ROG Phone 5.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Features and Specifications

We felt Asus had named the versions in a rather confusing manner. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is available in three variants A, B, and C. The A variant lets you choose between 12GB of RAM or 16GB of RAM alongside 256GB internal storage. Furthermore, the B version comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the C variant can be had in 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB.

Asus is not stopping at half a dozen variants. Also on offer is Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the top-of-the-line variant with 18GB of RAM 512GB of storage. Sadly 1TB storage and microSD card are not part of the offering.

The entire Asus ROG Phone 5 lineup is powered by Snapdragon 888. Backing the device is a split 6,000mAh battery. Thanks to the split design, Asus could bring the motherboard closer to the center of the phone. This arrangement let them place AeroActive Cooler 5 closer to the chipset while channeling the hear away from the outer surface. Asus has also increased the charging speed to 65W via a USB-C port placed at the side. It allows users to charge the phone while playing games.

The Asus ROG Phone 5comes equipped with a 6.78-inch HDR10+ display brighter than its predecessor. Other display specifications include a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 24.3 touch latency, a staggering touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Protecting the screen is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Camera Features and Availability

Gaming smartphones are known to generate a lot of heat. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate variant features AeroActive Cooler 5. It is designed to reduce surface temperature by 15-degree and also comes with two shoulder buttons. The camera option on the Asus ROG Phone 5 includes a triple rear sensor. It consists of a 64MP Quad Bayer sensor, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro cam. On the front, you get a 24MP selfie sensor. It is worth noting that the rear camera supports 8K video resolution.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro and variant will go on sale in April, while the Ultimate Limited Edition will go on sale in May.