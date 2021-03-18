Asus ROG Phone 5 Fails Miserably at Durability Test

Asus recently launched the ROG Phone 5 series. The latest gaming smartphone from Asus comes in a bunch of variants. As expected it is loaded to the brim with class leading specifications and gaming features. JerryRigEverything has gotten his hands on ROG Phone 5 and put it to durability test.

JerryRigEverything starts the video by praising earlier generation ROG phones for being “Rock Solid.” He also mentions how the previous generation faired well in the durability test. The ROG Phone 5 performs well in scratch and burn test partly thanks to the Corning Gorilla Victus glass. However, things start looking grim as the bend test begins.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 fails bend test as the chassis gives up. As you can see in the video crack starts forming in the middle antenna line thus damaging middle antenna line. More pressure and the screen breaks out as the back panel is eventually destroyed. At this point it is worth mentioning the back panel is protected with Corning Gorilla 3 glass while the front comes with Gorilla Victus.

JerryRigEverything says the phone might be bending due to a design flaw. Furthermore, he attributes the failure to antenna placement and the dual batteries that give rise to internal gap. ASUS ROG Phone 5 doesnt come cheap and costs north of $1200.

Durability is very important for a gaming phone. Typically gamers use device for longer times and end up putting pressure on the body. Many might also end up using tight grips that exert additional pressure. During intense gaming sessions one might also press buttons aggressively. We hope this doesnt turn into another bendgate debacle.