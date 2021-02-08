Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched Globally, Features Snapdragon 888, 6.8-inch Display and More

Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi 11 flagship via a virtual event. The Mi 11 debuted in China last year and is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also features a 2K display and other class leading specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Features and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 comes equipped with a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protective layer. Furthermore, it offers 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

Imaging options on the Mi 11 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 108MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 ultrawide angle. Third sensor is a 5MP shooter. Other camera features include Magic Zoom, Time Freeze, Parallel World, and Freeze Frame. On the front the Mi 11 packs a 20MP sensor.

Backing the device is a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W and 50W wireless charging. Also on offer is 10W wireless reverse charging support and Harman Kardon branded dual stereo speakers. The company has also unveiled MIUI 12.5 that will debut with Mi 11 and will improve power consumption by 15 percent.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 is available in two variants. The base 8GB/128GB variant is priced at EUR 749 while the 8GB/256GB storage variant is priced at EUR 799. Color options include Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Grey. Xiaomi has also announced a Mi 11 Special Edition with more features and limited availability. Lastly, the company is offering two-year warranty and free one-time screen replacement.