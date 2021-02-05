Xiaomi’s Latest Concept Features a Waterfall Display on All Edges

Years ago, Xiaomi was one of the first smartphone makers to sell a concept phone. The latest concept phone from Xiaomi features a “quad-curved waterfall display.” In other words, it has a curved “waterfall” display on all four sides, including top and bottom.



Xiaomi has done away with ports and buttons on the latest concept. Recent rumors suggest even Apple is working on an iPhone without ports. Xiaomi says it is doing so to “extend the limits to infinity” and offer “a true, port-free unibody design.” Furthermore, the corners are left blank and are rounded to give the effect of a seamless body. Samsung has been offering an infinity display for quite some time. However, it is rounded only on two sides.

Unlike before, Xiaomi couldn’t show off the device in person. Xiaomi representative told The Verge that the phone does exist and is being used internally. The quad-curved waterfall display is the result of “countless breakthroughs in glass bending and laminating technology.” Xiaomi claims to have filed for 46 patents that helped create the display.

When it comes to R&D, Xiaomi boasts an impressive set of technology. Just recently, the company showcased Mi Air Charge, a true wireless charging system. Previously, the company unveiled the Mi Mix Alpha phone with a display that wraps around the corner. That said, we are not sure whether the new concept will ever go on sale. On a related note, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 at an event on February 8th.