Vivo s7t 5G Launched with Dimensity 820, 6.44-inch Display and 4,000mAh Battery

Today vivo has unveiled the Vivo S7t. The latest from Vivo seems like a Pro variant of Vivo s7 with a new chipset. The Vivo S7t is powered by MediaTek Dimensity while the Vivo S7 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo S7t Features and Specifications

The Vivo S7t comes equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Dimensity 820 chipset. On the storage front you get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Vivo S7t 5G is available in only one variant.

Camera options on the Vivo S7t 5Gincludes a triple rear camera setup that includes 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide cam and 2MP depth sensor. Interestingly, the device comes equipped with a dual front facing camera. It is made up of 44MP regular sensor and a 8MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and charging via USB Type-C port. Also on offer is a in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope and e-compass. The Vivo S7t 5G runs on Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0. Furthermore, the device is backed by 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 33W.

Vivo S7t Pricing and Availability

The Vivo S7t is available in two colors, Black and Gradient Blue. It is up for preorder at Vivo’s official store and Chinese online retailers. Despite packing a powerful chipset, the Vivo S7t is selling at the same price as that of Vivo S7. The Vivo S7t is priced at 2,598 yuan ($445) and is currently available in China. There is no word on international availability.