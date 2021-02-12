Vivo’s Latest Patent Reveals a Smartphone with Folding Screen That Extends Backwards

We have already seen a myriad of smartphone form factors. Lately, smartphones with a flexible display, rollable display, and even a T-shaped display has grabbed headlines. Now Vivo has patented a smartphone with an outward folding screen as the display extends backward.

Vivo’s patent is listed on CNIPA (Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration). The sketches are detailed, and easy to understand how the outward folding screen works. Vivo has also added a Penta or five camera unit at the rear. The camera unit also seems to house a periscope sensor. Also present is an LED strip that runs next to the camera sensor. Since you can use the screen surface for taking selfies, there is no notch on display.

This is how it works; you can open the display on the back similar to a flip phone but backward. The additional screen area is added to the existing one. In other words, the user will get an elongated display similar to the ones on Galaxy Z Flip. Interestingly, once open, the smartphone thickness is not the same. The upper portion retains its thickness while the lower part of the display is thinner.

The diagram also shows a rectangular-shaped button on the top. In all likelihood, it is a power button. That said, volume rockers or SIM card slots are not visible.

The patent application is not a guarantee of any sort. Vivo’s latest outward folding display might never see light of the day. More than often, smartphone concepts are scrapped for several reasons. This doesn’t stop smartphone companies from experimenting with different types of form factors. Smartphone displays have not changed much in the recent past, and we hope innovative concepts hit mass production.