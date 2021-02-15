Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE Renders Looks Absolutely Stunning

Samsung Galaxy Note series still has a fan following. Multiple reports claim that Samsung will discontinue the Note series. It seemed entirely plausible as Samsung introduced S-Pen support on new Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, last year Samsung revealed that it is working on Galaxy Note series. Now we have renders that show off Galaxy Note 21 FE in full glory.

The creators presume Samsung will launch Galaxy Note 21 and a Fan Edition second half of the year. Last year Samsung did release Galaxy S20 FE and we could actually see a Note 21 FE this year. Samsung says the “Fan Edition” is meant for Galaxy Fan and focusses on most important aspects.

Giuseppe Spinelli, an Italian designer has come up with Galaxy Note 21 FE renders. He has released a set of renders that show off Note 21 FE in full glory. Especially the Phantom White color looks absoleutely stunning. The renders also hint at a smaller retail box, perhaps Samsung will ditch wall charger and earphones like it did on Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy Note 21 FE renders borrows quiet a bit from Galaxy S21 series. It flaunts rounded edges with a rectangular camera module at the back. At the rear you can see the triple camera setup and a curved edge design. Also visible is the holster to house S-Pen, something that is sorely missed on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. We only hope that Samsung continues with Galaxy Note series while Fan Edition would be icing on the cake.

What do you think of the Galaxy Note 21 FE renders? Let us know in the comments below.