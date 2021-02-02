Samsung Galaxy M02 with 6.5-inch Display, 5000 mAh Battery Launched at Rs 6,999 ($110)

Today Samsung has pulled the wraps from Galaxy M02. Earlier this year, the company launched Galaxy M02s and now it has launched the Galaxy M02. It features a Infinity-V display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The launch was expected as the device was recently spotted on Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M02 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display offering HD+ resolution. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is placed in the waterdrop notch. Powering the Galaxy M02 is MediaTek MT6739W SoC coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM. On the storage front, it offers 32GB of onboard storage alongside a microSD card slot that can accomdate up to 1TB of storage.

Imaging options include a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13MP primary sensor and 2MP macro camera. The camera module is vertically aligned and comes with LED flash. On the front you get a modest 5MP selfie camera housed within a waterdrop notch. The Samsung Galaxy M02 runs on One UI based on Android 10. As far as dimension is concerned, the Galaxy M02 is 9.1,, thick and weighs in at 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02 introductory pricing starts at Rs 6,799. It will go on sale starting from 9th Feb accross Amazon India and Samsung’s official website. Once introductory offer is over, the Galaxy M02 will be priced at Rs 6,999. Color options include Black, Grey, Blue, and Red.

The Galaxy M02 base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999 ($110). Strangely enough Samsung has not announced pricing for 3GB/32GB variant.