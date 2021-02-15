Samsung Galaxy F62 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 6.7-Inch FHD+ Display

Samsung has added Galaxy F62 to the F Series. The latest smartphone arrives with an impressive 7,000 mAh battery pack similar to the one on Galaxy M51. Samsung has also introduced a dual-tone laser gradient design on the Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole selfie camera. Under the hood lies Exynos 9825 paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 32MP sensor at the front. Other camera features include a Single Take feature that captures up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Both the front and the rear camera support 4K video recording.

Connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also on offer is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and can charge from 0-100 in just under two hours. It also supports reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently available in India. It can be had in two variants; the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999. Color options include Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available from Samsung India online store or Flipkart.