Samsung Promises Four Years of Timely Security Update for Most of Its Phones

Android updates have always been a moot point, especially when compared with iOS. Until recently, only Google devices offered the latest Android and security updates. Nokia changed this by guaranteeing security updates for all its devices. Samsung has often been criticized for not updating its devices. The company has now announced four years of guaranteed updates for a bunch of its devices.

Samsung has released the list of devices that will get four years of security updates. We are happy to see the list includes almost all Galaxy devices launched after 2019. The list includes not only premium smartphones like the Galaxy S series and Note Series but also mid-range devices like the Galaxy A series and even the Galaxy Tab series.

The company says it is working with hundreds of carriers and chipset partners to ensure security updates. The most important takeaway is that Galaxy devices will get Android security updates on time. Most of the devices will get monthly security updates, while some less popular phones could receive updates once every quarter. We wish Samsung extends similar support to the budget lineups like the M Series.

Below is the list of all Samsung devices that get four years of support