Oppo’s Latest Video Shows Working of Rollable Display on Oppo X 2021

Oppo is known for its innovative and outlandish features. The company is showing off its latest technologies and concept phones at the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2021. Yesterday Oppo showcased its air charging technology, and today we get to see Oppo X 2021 from closer quarters.

Oppo X 2021 is a rollable concept smartphone. The company has already showcased the device in great detail and also clarified about durability. Now Oppo has uploaded a video that shows how rollable display expands from 6.7-inch to 7.4-inch.

In the video, you can see two roll motors and a chain-like mechanism. The chain or belt is called Warp Track Laminate and is driven by two roll motors and cogs. Furthermore, the laminate sheet is made up of high-strength steel and measures only 0.1mm. Oppo claims it is strong to support the display and last for several cycles.

The display is mounted on a 2-in-1 plate made out of metal strips and a mesh. This way, the displays can slide over one another without any contact after numerous tests; engineers zeroed in on a 6.8mm axis. Oppo says the flexible OLED panel will roll around the axis without forming any crease.

Our Take

Foldable displays are yet to become mainstream. Higher cost and production limitation are currently hindering the mass production of flexible OLED. That apart, early Samsung Fold devices suffered from durability issues, which makes us question the reliability of Oppo’s complex rollable display mechanism.