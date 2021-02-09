Redmi K40 Will Be Announced on February 25

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing has announced that Redmi K40 will launch on February 25. The Redmi K40 is expected to arrive in multiple variant and also different chipsets. Furthermore, the teaser image shows off Redmi K40 retail box.

The Redmi K40 is set to succeed Redmi K30 that was launched in 2019. As expected the new device will sport updated design and hardware upgrade. Previous reports reveal Redmi K40 could feature a FHD+ display with “smallest” selfie camera hole. Moreover, Redmi has already confirmed that the Redmi K40 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with RAM of unknown capacity. Another report says the Redmi K40 will come with mid-range SoC and not a flagship Snapdragon 888.

Camera options will most likely include a quad rear camera setup with 108MP primary sensor. Redmi K40 is expected to support 33W fast charging and will be backed by a large battery. As far as pricing is concerned, the Redmi K40 will start at CNY 2,999 as revealed by Weibing. We need to wait for official annoouncement to know the complete pricing details.

The upcoming Redmi K40 lineup will be made up of three devices, K40, K40S and K40 Pro. On the connectivity front, all the three devices will support 5G. A quick recap, the Redmi 30 offers a 6.67-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is powered by Snapdragon 730G. On the camera front it gets a quad rear camera unit with 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Front/selfie camera is a 20MP unit.