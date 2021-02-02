Realme CEO Teases Transparent Version of Realme X7 Pro

Realme is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to creating hype about the upcoming X7 Series. The device has been teased multiple times and also leaked to some extent. Today Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth showed off a transparent realme X7 Pro version.

Madhav Sheth tweeted a transparent version of Realme X7 Pro and asked users, “Do you want us to launch it?” In the image, you can see realme X7 Pro in a transparent casing. Transparent looks impressive and also gives a glimpse at the innards. In all likelihood, the dark portions in the rear might be the NFC coil.

Guys, how about this transparent version of #realmeX7Pro. Do you want us to launch it? pic.twitter.com/ArQ0drompD — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 2, 2021

We are not sure if the realme X7 Pro transparent version will be launched alongside the traditional variant. The realme X7 Pro is entirely transparent, and this even includes the side panels. Also visible is the camera layout and a cable for LED flash. That apart, it is tough to figure out other details.

This is not the first time we see a transparent variant of a smartphone. Other companies like Razer, Xiaomi have already done it. Mostly the companies offer transparent housing on a limited edition smartphone. Meanwhile, accessory makers have created a transparent case that shows off the internals.

The realme X7 Pro is soon to be launched in India. It will come in Black, White, and a gradient color option. It is not clear whether the realme X7 Pro transparent version will launch in India. Transparent smartphones seem to be the next big thing. Even Samsung has a patent for a transparent smartphone with a see through screen.