Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30A Launched with 5G, 6.5-inch Display

Realme has pulled the wraps from Narzo 30 series with Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30 A. The Narzo 300 Pro supports 5G network and also comes equipped with a 120Hz display. The Narzo 30 Pro A is a budget offering with a large 6000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro Features and Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro is the premium most of the lot. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch display offering a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a game-centric phone and offers a high touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired to up to 8GB of RAM. Narzo 30 Pro offers a choice between 64GB/128GB on the storage front, further expandable via microSD card slot.

Camera options include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor that supports pixel binning, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with video stabilization mode, and a 2MP macro sensor. Other camera features include Super Nightscape mode, 4K video recording, Cinema mode, and digital image stabilization. On the front, you get a 16MP sensor that boasts of Nightscape mode.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 30W. In other words, the phone can charge from 0-100 in 65 minutes. As far as durability is concerned, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features silicon gaskets that offer a basic level of protection against liquid splashes.

Realme Narzo 30A Features and Specifications

Rename Narzo 30A is a budget offering with watered-down specifications. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch display that offers HD and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Helio G85 paired with 3GB of RAM. Storage options include 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, the device boasts of a dual rear camera setup. It is made up of a 13MP primary sensor and a black and white sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit. The Realme Narzo 30 A runs Android 10 and supports Realme UI 2.0. Most importantly, the Realme Narzo 30A is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W and reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Relame Narzo 30A Pricing and Availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro pricing starts at Rs 16,999 ($234) for the 6/64GB variant, while the top of the line 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 ($275.) Both the variant will be available in India starting from March 4.

The Relame Narzo 30A pricing starts at Rs 8,999 ($125) for the 3GB/32GB variant, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs9,999 ($140.)