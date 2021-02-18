Realme GT 5G Powered by Snapdragon 888 Will Be Launched on March 4

It is a well known secret that Realme is prepping a flagship offering. Previous reports have hinted at a Snapdragon 888 powered Realme Race and a new GT series. The company has now officially announced GT 5G on March 4 in China.

Realme has confirmed the GT 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 888. However, it has kept other details under the wraps. As far as name is concerned, it will be called Relme Race. Other features could include up to 12GB of RAM, Realme UI 2.0, and 256GB of RAM. Furthermore, the Realme GT 5G has recently been spotted on TENAA signalling an upcoming launch.

The database listing reveals triple rear camera setup that consists of 64MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor. Front camera/selfie camera will be housed in a punch hole. There have been multiple reports about Realme GT 5G when it comes to design. Popular leakster Digital Chat Station claims the device will come clad in a plain leather and glass variant. Meanwhile other leaks show off the device with a glass back and leather like texture. This means Realme GT 5G could be available in multiple design variants.

Not much is known about Realme GT 5G specifications. However, it is likely to debut with UltraDart charging that offers charging rate of up to 125W. Also on offer is a 120Hz display, some rumors even claim the device could sport a 160Hz display. In all likelihood, more leaks will trickle in as we near the launch date. Stay tuned for all Realme GT 5G news.