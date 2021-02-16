Oppo’s Latest Patent Reveals Movable Selfie Camera

Companies like Oppo and Xiaomi are always at the forefront when it comes to new technologies. After showing off a rollable smartphone, Oppo is now back with a new patent. This time around, the company reveals a selfie camera that slides sideways. Remember Oppo was the first manufacturer to offer a motorized selfie camera, shark fin camera, and much more.

LetsGoDigital claims that a Chinese company has patented a selfie camera that can be moved from one end of the bezel to another. It looks similar to a toggle switch, only wider. Oppo has filed the patent with WIPO or World Intellectual Property Organization, and it runs 33 pages long.

The sliding selfie camera will come in handy when you want to capture images from different angles. It looks like Oppo will mount the camera sensor on a block that will take it from one end to another. As you can see in the images, the selfie camera will be powered by a small motor mechanism. Furthermore, the selfie sensor will only move when the original camera app is opened.

Oppo could use the moving selfie camera to recreate 3D images of users. Typically users need to move their heads or camera for recreating 3D photos. The technology might also help improve portrait photography or group photos. Perhaps the selfie camera will automatically change its position as users move their heads.

Oppo’s patent claims the smartphone will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor that we have already seen on other Oppo models. The company is expected to launch the new Reno series later this year, and the latest smartphone might feature a movable smartphone camera.