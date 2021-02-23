Oppo Shows off Wireless Air Charging Technology on Oppo X 2021 Concept Phone

Oppo is working on wireless air charging technology. Air Charging refers to a setup wherein the smartphone is not in contact with any charging surface. Oppo says the feature will first be seen on Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone. Furthermore, the Air charging is capable of charging devices within a distance of 10cm. The setup includes a unique charging mat that offers a charging rate of up to 7.5W. In contrast, Xiaomi’s air charging technology offers 5W of peak charging speed.

It would be interesting to see whether Oppo will beat Xiaomi, Motorola, and others when it comes to air charging technology. The best part of this new charging technology is keeping using phones without any cables as it gets charged. However, the range of charging is limited to 10cm, and if you take away the phone any further, then the charging will be stopped.

Oppo is already spearheading fast charging technology with its VOOC technology. The company is also licensing its VOOC technology to partners like Anker and NXP Semiconductors. Oppo always impresses us with new technologies like shark fin antennas, rollable concept phones, and a movable selfie camera.

The Oppo X 2021 concept is likely to come equipped with a 6.7-inch display. Since it is a rollable display, size can vary from 6.7-inch to 7.4-inch. It is possible due to a new dynamic frame. Lastly, Oppo claims the screen has zero creases and can withstand several years of usage.