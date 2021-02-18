OnePlus 9 Pro Likely to Come with a LPTO Display

OnePlus is expected to pull the wraps from the OnePlus 9 series next month. A slew of reports and leaks detailing the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have already surfaced. The latest leak comes from Max Jambor and reveals some critical details about the OnePlus 9 display.

The Tweet claims OnePlus 9 pro will come with an LPTO display. Furthermore, the LPTO feature seems exclusive to OnePlus 9 Pro, and the vanilla model might not get it. LPTO is expanded as Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide. It is made up of IGZO (Indium gallium zinc oxide) designed to save power as opposed to LTPS panels. That’s not all, LPTO displays are known to handle dynamic display rates with greater efficiency.

LPTO display is governed by an intelligent system that varies display refresh rate to manage battery life. It is also the best option when it comes to Always-on display. We hope the OnePlus 9 offers better battery life and no display issues.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus is said to be partnering with Hasselblad for the camera setup. Other features include OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and powered by Snapdragon 870. Moreover, it could offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will support 5G and are backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Unlike Apple and Samsung, OnePlus is expected to bundle wall chargers and earphones with their upcoming flagship.