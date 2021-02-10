OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Will be Backed by 4,500 mAh Battery and In-Box Charger

OnePlus 9 series has been leaked extensively. This time around Max Jambor, a popular tipster has revealed that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will arrive with in-box chargers. Apple stopped bundling in-box chargers with new iPhones, and Samsung followed suit with Galaxy S21 series.

The tipster also reveals that both OnePlus flagships will come with 4,500mAh batteries. Furthermore, OnePlus 9 series will employ a dual-cell battery on both the devices. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 and paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Another rumor says that OnePlus 9 will offer a 6.55-inch FHD+ display while the Pro version will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. As far as speeds are concerned, the OnePlus 9 supports fast charging speeds of up to 45W. However, the charging rate for OnePlus 9 is not known. Another leaked hands-on image of OnePlus 9 Pro shows off a rectangular-shaped quad rear camera developed with Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 series is expected to be launched in March, and we are sure more rumors will trickle in as we near launch date. On the design front, the OnePlus 9 5G is heavily inspired by its predecessor. It features an alert slider, power button and Type-C USB, speaker grill and SIM tray at the bottom. Moreover, OnePlus 9 will offer some sort of IP protection. Lastly, OnePlus 9 will run on Android 11 out of the box and backed by a 4,500 mAh battery pack.