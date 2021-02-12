Nokia 6300 4G Launched in the US at $70, Supports WhatsApp, Facebook, More

HMD Global backed Nokia has released a new feature phone in the US. The company has unveiled Nokia 6300 4G with prices starting at $70. It runs on KaiOS and debuted in November last year.

Nokia 6300 4G Features, Specifications

The Nokia 6300 4G is a no frills feature phone with 2.4-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 210 paired with 512MB RAM of unknown capacity. On the storage front you get 4GB of internal storage alongside a microSD card slot of u. Despite being a feature phone, the Nokia 6300 4G offers apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps and Facebook, Google Assistant.

The Nokia 6300 4G is backed by a 1500mAh battery rated to offer 25 days of standby with 4G switched on. Typically, feature phones are known for stellar battery life and the Nokia 6300 4G is no different. Furthermore, charging is via microUSB. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack, FM and WiFi hotspot. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, dual SIM, GPS, and LTE Cat4. Camera options include a VGA camera at back and no selfie camera.

Feature phones like Nokia 6300 4G are in demand in emerging markets like India. Nowadays, smartphone users are using feature phones as secondary device. Some are also using feature phones to increase their productivity and curb smartphone addiction. However, the feature phone segment is slowly declining and it will most likely end up as a niche.

Nokia 6300 4G Pricing and Availability

Nokia 6300 is available in single variant in the US. It is priced at $70 and you can choose between White, Charcoal, and Cyan Green. If you are looking for a basic phone with essential connectivity options like WhatsApp then the Nokia 6300 4G makes sense. Check out Nokia 6300 4G.