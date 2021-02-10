Leaked Moto G30 Renders Show off Quad Rear Camera, Waterdrop Notch

Motorola’s Moto G helped the company make its comeback years ago. Today Moto G is a popular budget smartphone that gets an update every year. The company is expected to launch Motorola G100 and Motorola Edge S this year. Even the Moto G30 is the lineup for launch. Moto G30 images have leaked close to the launch.

Moto G30 features a waterdrop notch alongside chunky bezels. The Moto G30 arrives with a 6.5-inch display that could offer a resolution of 1600 x 720. It is worth noting that Moto G30 will succeed Moto G9. The Moto G30 shares the display with its predecessor but offers a higher display refresh rate. We wonder whether Motorola will launch Moto G10 any time soon.

The Moto G30 back panel is finished in black color and features the signature Motorola logo at the center. Furthermore, the quad-camera unit is aligned to the left and is housed inside a rectangular module. The Moto G30 will come with a quad rear camera unit consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide angle, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. A smaller 2MP sensor is placed right next to the LED flash.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you could choose between 64GB and 128GB options. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port at the bottom. The device’s left spline houses the SIM tray, while the right houses the Google Assistant button, volume control, and power button. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery, 20W fast charging, and a price tag of €179.99.