Moto G30 and Moto G10 Launched with Quad Rear Camera, 6.5-inch Display

As expected, Motorola has announced the Moto G 30 and Moto G10. The new devices come equipped with a quad rear camera and offer an IP52 rating.

Moto G30 Features and Specifications

Moto G30 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a selfie camera housed inside a notch. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Moto G30 include a quad rear camera. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots and depth sensing. The selfie camera is a 13MP unit. Other features include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5,000mAH battery that supports fast charging of up to 20W.

Moto G10 Features and Specifications

Moto G10 comes fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ display but offers a 60Hz refresh rate instead of 90Hz on Moto G30. It is powered by Snapdragon 460, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options include a quad rear unit that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2x 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing. The Moto G10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 10W. It comes with the usual set of connectivity options, including 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G30 and Moto G10 Pricing and Availability

Moto G30 prices start at EUR 179.99 and are available in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black color. Meanwhile, the Moto G10 prices start at EUR 149.99 and are available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl. Both the devices will debut in the European market by the end of this month. There is no word on international availability.