Moto E7 Power Launched With 6.5-inch Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Motorola has finally launched the much-rumored Moto E7 Power in India. The Moto E7 Power is a budget offering with a massive 5000mAh battery.

Moto E7 Power Features and Specifications

The Moto E7 Power comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that features a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G25 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM. You get to choose between 32GB/64GB that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

Camera options include a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is a 5MP unit. The Moto E7 Power comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the Moto logo. Also on offer is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right spline of the device.

Other features include IP52 rating, 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port, and 2×2 MIMO support. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W. Motorola adds the device is “100% made in India.”

Motorola Moto E7 Power Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Moto E7 Power is available in India starting from February 26. Prices starts at Rs 7,499 ($104) for the 2GB/32GB base model and goes up to Rs 8,299 ($115) for the 4GB/64GB variant. There is no word on international availability. At this price point, the Moto E7 Power seems like a good choice and will go at loggerheads with budget offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, and others.